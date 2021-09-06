1969 Pontiac GTO Barn Find Is as Original as It Gets, Needs Just a Little TLC

5 1963 Pontiac LeMans Found in a Storage Container Needs Just a Little TLC

The GTO is a model that deserves no introduction, as its legacy in the muscle car culture is something that nobody can deny. 14 photos



What we have here is a survivor of the model year 1969, so in theory, everything is supposed to be as original as it gets. But more importantly, it’s a barn find, according to the folks over at



And speaking of its condition, a barnfind in such a good shape really isn’t that common. The GTO looks like it needs just a little TLC here and there, with the interior coming in a fairly solid condition.



The body looks like it does require a bunch of fixes, especially on the driver’s side, and while some parts might be missing, a visual inspection should help any potential buyer figure out just how much work this GTO needs to get back in the mint condition that makes it a genuine head-turner.



Unfortunately, the garage selling the car hasn't provided too many details about this GTO, and while we know there's a 400 V8 under the hood, we have no idea if it's running or not. But given the car's overall condition, it should at least turn over by hand, though we expect the car to be ready to become a daily driver with just a few touches here and there.



The price of the car seems to be a little bit too ambitious, as the bidding starts at $20,000, while the reserve is set to $26,500.

