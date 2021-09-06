Mercedes-Benz GenH2 Truck Might Be the Biggest Visual Let-Down in Automotive History

5 Abandoned 1967 AMC Rebel SST Gets Second Chance, V8 Fires up After 40 Years

4 Huge Barn Houses 25 Unrestored Classics, They Can Be Yours for Only $80K

2 Barn Find 1966 Pontiac GTO Hopes to Get Back on the Road After Over 30 Years

1 1969 Pontiac GTO Barn Find Is as Original as It Gets, Needs Just a Little TLC

More on this:

Massive 174-Car Barn Find Valued at $1.4 Million, Is About to Hit eBay

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.