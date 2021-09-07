Ranch in North Dakota Is Every Car Collector’s Dream, Has Over 100 Vehicles Ready for Sale

A farm south of Scranton, North Dakota, with a history of over 150 years. It is the place where you can find one of the most fabulous car collections in the world, and it belongs to an 88-year-old who spent his entire life collecting and restoring vehicles. Now, almost all of them will be auctioned.
Neil Krinke has spent his entire life on the ranch, carrying on the family business. But in addition to dealing with his crops, he also kept himself busy by collecting all kinds of automobiles, from collector cars, to antique tractors, vehicle components, you name it.
Krinke’s collection has been a lifetime project and now it totals more than 100 such vehicles. Ford cars represented one of the main obsessions of the collector, which is why you can find a large number of them, with a 1915 Ford Model T, 1929 Ford Model A 4dr Sedan, 1934 Ford Victoria 2dr Sedan, a fully restored 1940 Ford Coupe, being just some of the models in the collection.
Krinke also offers around 70 impressive rod projects, mostly Ford, including a rare 1932 Ford 3 window coupe and equally rare 1932 Ford Victoria 2dr sedan bodies.
There are also Classic Chevrolets and beautiful, antique tractors dating back to the 1940s.
The farmer’s impressive collection is also a great source to consider if you’re in the market for collector parts such as NOS components, grills, hoods, fenders, body panels, and so much more.
Almost the entire collection will go on sale via an auction that will take place at the ranch on September the 18th. Online bidding is also possible but VanDerBrink Auctions, which is responsible for the event, says that cell reception is limited so onsite attendance is the best option.
Neil Krinke is ready to depart with all the items in his collection but one, a 1964-1/2 Mustang, which is a very special car for him. It is the vehicle in which Neil and his wife, Rosalie have begun their love story.
