1977 Datsun 620 Truck Spent 30 Years in the Texas Jungle, Gets Second Chance

When it comes to classic pickup trucks, we usually think about the Ford F-Series and the Chevrolet C/K. But the U.S. truck market included several other nameplates back in the day. The Datsun 620 is one of them.
While not as famous as the U.S.-built trucks of the 1970s, the 620 was imported to North America as soon as it came out in 1972. A compact hauler powered by Nissan four-cylinder engine, it was known as "The Little Hustler."
Sure, it was much smaller than the typical American truck, but with an all-steel six-foot bed, a payload capacity of 1,440 pounds (653 kg), and a fuel economy of up to 25 mpg, the Datsun 620 was a great alternative during the Malaise Era.
It's not a valuable classic in 2022, but it's a cool option if you want something different. And with many of them retired in barns and junkyards, the 620 is bound to be a rare sight.
Sadly, many of them have been abandoned for good and need more than just a refresh. This 1977 truck is one of them. Left to rot away in a forest in Texas sometime in the early 1990s, it's been rediscovered after 30 years. Luckily, the folks over at YouTube's "Restored" decided to drag it out of the jungle-like forest and give it a second chance at life.
Getting it out of its grave wasn't easy though. It required a lot of cutting to clear trees and bushes not only to drag the Datsun into the light but also to be able to bring the truck in place for the said job.
But once it came out into the open, the Datsun had some good news to share. Despite being exposed to the elements for no fewer than three decades, it's still in one piece with not so much rust on the outside. Sure, it will need a proper restoration to become road-worthy again, but vehicles that have been sitting for so long are usually beyond salvageable.
Making things that much more interesting, the truck comes with a big metal frame that extends from the bed area all the way over the cabin. I have no idea what this hauler was used for, but it probably had a busy life.
So what will happen to this truck, you ask? Well, knowing the folks over at "Restored," we will probably see it running and driving soon. Sadly, this doesn't mean that it will get a full-blown restoration. Most likely it will become a parts car. Check it out below because this 620 would make for a nice rat rod.
