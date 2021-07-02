1973 Ford F-100 Hides Supercharged V8, Patina Meets Chrome

If you're ever bothered by rust, you might consider beating it at its own game, namely getting a hold of the process as part of a patina build. And the 1973 Ford F-100 sitting on our screens right now brings a perfect example of such a project, not least thanks to a generous list of A-grade ingredients.
The said model year was the first one of the sixth-generation F-Series, which will always be remembered for introducing the F-150 and seeing the model line become the best-selling truck in the U.S., a title it has yet to give up to the competition.
Coming from the famous social media label Savage Garage, this truck makes for a potent mix of new and old. The latter is not just delivered by the body itself but also the patina touch, which goes from the rusty hood to the "imperfect" paint cover the rest of the vehicle.
And the abundance of chrome, which is mostly visible on the bumpers, provides a stark contrast. The finish is also present on the lips of the Vossen wheels, whose bronze-finished centers make the multi-spoke design stand out.
Note that we're talking about staggered units, which come in 20-inch form up front and measure 21 inches at the back. The rear setup involves meaty 315-section tires, which are there to cope with the storm in the engine compartment.
Pop the hood, and you'll find an immaculate green finish—this is quite the change compared to the exterior—while a Coyote V8 with chrome valve covers keeps things in the family.
And, as shown in the piece of footage below, this 5.0L V8 has traded off some of its aural might for some serious extra muscle, as it now works with a 2.9-liter Whipple supercharger. Oh, and you should be prepared to meet that bronze take once again (the images in the gallery, which come via lens master William Stern, also make for a great opportunity to feast one's eyes on the engine bay work).
What about the twisty bits? We hear you asking. Thanks to comprehensive changes such as the custom suspension supplied by Heidts, this '73 Ford F-100 will gladly put that monstrous motor to work through the twisty bits.
The restomod nature of the build is even more striking inside, where the retro styling cues meet modern features such as a digital instrument cluster and a charging pad. So yes, this is the full package.
