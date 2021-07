AWE Showcases Cat-Back Exhaust Upgrade for Ram 1500 DT, TRX, and DS

Backed up by a lifetime warranty and guaranteed to fit perfectly, the AWE 0FG exhaust suite was developed as a pure bolt-on system that won’t trigger the check engine light. Available for the Ram 1500 DS from 2003 onward as well as the outgoing DT , the cat-back upgrade features American-sourced T304L stainless steel with a thickness of 0.65 inches. Connected to the factory emissions equipment, the exhaust splits into 3.0-inch pipes that are joined by one or two tips with chrome silver or diamond black finishes.The 0FG is a street-oriented system with drone-canceling 180 Technology that should keep out the powerplant’s ruble out of the cabin while driving on the highway. In the case of the fourth-gen Ram 1500 with the HEMI motor , flat-bumper configurations are complemented by the AWE Bash Guards that protect the exhaust from rocks and other whatnots on the trail.In terms of installation, the first step concerns the OE clamps and rubber hangers that secure the rear section and muffler to the undercarriage. The aftermarket exhaust system comes together with the help of integrated and band clamps, which means that you don’t need to weld any part whatsoever. AWE Tuning mentions that 800 to 1,000 miles (1,287 to 1,609 kilometers) of break-in are required for the system suite to settle in place. The aftermarket company also highlights that water drops from the resonator are normal because it features a drain hole that allows condensation to escape.As for maintenance, periodic cleaning of the 4.5- or 5.0-inch exhaust finishers is recommended, especially in areas prone to road salt and caustic deicing solutions. A mild soap, water, and a bit of wax should do the trick.