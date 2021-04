Porsche 911 GT3 R With Straight Exhaust Sounds Epic

Ever wondered how a Porsche 911 GT3 sounds like without a muffler? You're in luck because the folks over at Herbert Motorsport removed the muffler on one of their GT3 R race cars at the 12 Hours of Mugello last weekend. And YouTube race car enthusiast "19Bozzy92" was there with the camera to film it.Herbert Motorsport runs 991.2-generation GT3 R race cars fitted with the naturally aspirated 4.0-liter flat-six. These engines sound fantastic with the standard race-spec muffler on, but things become a lot more exciting once the silencer is gone. Not only because it's louder; there's simply something unique about a flat-six in this configuration.The video is a bit confusing as Herbert Motorsport moved the muffler from one car to the other during the event, but there's a very revealing comparison right at the beginning. The first 25 seconds include cold starts for both 911s, so you can compare their exhaust notes while idling.For high-revving action, be on the lookout for car no. 91 in the first half of the video. From the nine-minute mark onward, it's the no. 92 GT3 (fitted with yellow front LEDs) that "exhales" through the unmuffled exhaust.Engine-noise aside, the video includes some serious track action with the 911 GT3 R . The German track machine "runs" impressively fast and tackles the chicanes with extreme precision. No wonder it's one of the most successful and popular customer GT-spec race cars out there.Yes, Porsche unveiled a new-generation GT3 Cup model that looks hotter, but the outgoing GT3 R isn't all that old, and it's a bit more powerful anyway. So crank up the volume and hit the "play" button for flat-six awesomeness.