Porsche 911 GT3 R With Straight Exhaust Sounds Epic

When it comes to exhaust noise, there's some debate on whether burbling V8s sound better than high-revving V12s. You need to forget about that because a Porsche flat-six with a straight exhaust is better than both.
Ever wondered how a Porsche 911 GT3 sounds like without a muffler? You're in luck because the folks over at Herbert Motorsport removed the muffler on one of their GT3 R race cars at the 12 Hours of Mugello last weekend. And YouTube race car enthusiast "19Bozzy92" was there with the camera to film it.
Herbert Motorsport runs 991.2-generation GT3 R race cars fitted with the naturally aspirated 4.0-liter flat-six. These engines sound fantastic with the standard race-spec muffler on, but things become a lot more exciting once the silencer is gone. Not only because it's louder; there's simply something unique about a flat-six in this configuration.
The video is a bit confusing as Herbert Motorsport moved the muffler from one car to the other during the event, but there's a very revealing comparison right at the beginning. The first 25 seconds include cold starts for both 911s, so you can compare their exhaust notes while idling.
For high-revving action, be on the lookout for car no. 91 in the first half of the video. From the nine-minute mark onward, it's the no. 92 GT3 (fitted with yellow front LEDs) that "exhales" through the unmuffled exhaust.
Engine-noise aside, the video includes some serious track action with the 911 GT3 R. The German track machine "runs" impressively fast and tackles the chicanes with extreme precision. No wonder it's one of the most successful and popular customer GT-spec race cars out there.
Yes, Porsche unveiled a new-generation GT3 Cup model that looks hotter, but the outgoing GT3 R isn't all that old, and it's a bit more powerful anyway. So crank up the volume and hit the "play" button for flat-six awesomeness.
