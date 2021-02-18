Porsche Design Announces New 911 GT3 Chronograph, Got to Have a Pink Slip

Recently, everyone has had their eyes glued to whatever screen they could find to get a glimpse of the next car that future and current generations will be idolizing, the 992-generation 911 GT3. For those of you who know me and the area I usually cover, know that I couldn’t possibly have written about the GT3. Instead, what you’ll be learning about today is the perk that GT3 owners have unknowingly unlocked.
That would be the watch you see in these photos, known as the Porsche Design Chronograph 911 GT3 and offered exclusively for GT3 owners. The idea behind this timepiece was to create as iconic a machine as the original it pays tribute to. From weight reduction to impeccable timekeeping and high-performance design, all of it is in the spirit of the new GT3.
Now, Porsche Design has made timepieces dedicated to particular cars before, and here too, it seems they’ve done a great job of giving you the possibility to take your GT3 with you wherever you go. Vehicle design features, materials, and even equipment cues have all been taken into consideration for this timepiece. For example, the titanium this watch uses is milled using the same principles of GT3 engine design.
this timepiece some racetrack applications as well, obviously. Heck, this watch is even certified by COSC, so you know it’s one well-oiled machine. Another aspect straight off the GT3 is the custom winding rotor, recreated after the wheels. This wheel rotor also comes in a choice of six colors similar to the ones available when you configure your vehicle.
The casing to hold everything is composed of that titanium I mentioned earlier. This high-performance, lightweight, and hypoallergenic metal is one and the same used in the connecting rods of the vehicle engine. Two options exist for the case, natural titanium and black-coated titanium, each of which with its own attractive feel. You can also customize the bezels to show either a tachometer or classic minute style scales. The dial ring, too, is customizable within the color spectrum found on the car. However, as standard, this watch is available with either new Shark Blue color tone or a clean-cut black color ring.
collection will include hands and numbers representative of the same ones we find inside the cockpit of the car. White and yellow hands are easy to read against a black background but also pop nicely from under a shirt cuff. To top it all off, genuine Porsche vehicle leather is used for the strap with GT3 debossing and stitching in opposing colors.
One thing you need to understand is that if you want one of these pieces to complete your Porsche collection, two things need to happen; you need to make it to spring 2021 without crashing into something at the 318 kph (197.5 mph) top speed the GT3 handles, and have at least $8,050 dollars in your pocket, not to mention a pink slip with your name on it. I wonder if this piece is limited to one per owner.
