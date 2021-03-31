Red and Gold 1964 Ford F-100 Truck Packs Big-Block Muscle, Sounds Menacing

Fourth-gen Ford F-Series trucks are a cool breed. A bit boxier than the previous run but not as square as the fifth-gen F-Series, the 1961-to-1968 F-100 is a workhorse collectible and a solid platform for a hot-rod. And this 1964 restomod is a fine example of how an old truck can be turned into a cool rig.
The result of a thorough restoration, this F-100 looks as if it just left the factory. And it also sports a flashy two-tone finish with a metallic red top over a gold bottom. A tasteful combo that works well with the rich chromework specific to 1960s American vehicles.
The restomod package is quite subtle, with only a lowered suspension and a set of wider, modern wheels setting it apart from the stock version. There's a bit too much chrome on the rims for my taste, but they work extremely well with the paint job.
The flawlessly restored interior is of the same variety, combining brown and gold upholstery. The dashboard, the seats, and the door panels all wear this classy combo. Goodies include a wood-rimmed steering wheel, 160-mph speedo, a Hurst shifter, and a Line/Loc switch.
The odometer shows 13,000 miles (20,921 km), but true mileage is unknown. What we do know is that about 500 miles were added since the truck was fitted with a rebuilt engine.
Speaking of which, there's a high-revving gem under the hood of this truck. While fourth-gen F-Series pickups were never fitted with V8s larger than 5.8 liters, this truck was modified to adopt a more massive 7.0-liter mill. The V8 includes Hooker headers, a Weiand aluminum intake manifold, Comp camshaft, and Flowmaster mufflers.
Rated at more than 500 horsepower, the engine spins the rear wheels through a four-speed manual transmission with a McLeod Racing clutch. Needless to say, it's probably a hoot to drive and it should make a good impression at the local drag strip.
The truck is being auctioned off through Bring a Trailer. The owner claims a similar build would cost more than $200,000. That's a lot more than a mint-condition stock F-100 from the era, but we're looking at a full-fledged hot-rod with a bed. One that looks cool and sounds really menacing. Skip to the five-minute mark of the first video below for proper V8 burble.
