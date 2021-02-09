Paragon Performance C8 Corvette Exhaust System Adds 14 RWHP, 16 RWTQ

Here’s a Bespoke 1984 BMW R100RT Your Valentine Will Certainly Love

The LT2 small-block V8 of the eighth-gen Corvette sounds pretty damn fine stock, but as you all know, the OEM systems supplied by Tenneco were designed to please regulators and beancounters. The aftermarket isn’t restricted by these people, which is why Paragon Performance is much obliged to offer a cat-back alternative that saves 45 pounds (20 kilograms) while improving the horsepower and torque ratings. 7 photos



Available with 11 tip finishes that include gloss carbon and matte carbon, the aftermarket exhaust takes up to four weeks to build and costs $1,899, including shipping. Made with pride in the U.S.A., the bolt-on system includes an Active Fuel Management bypass, and it’s relatively easy to install.



After taking care of the required tools, the installation process kicks off with the removal of the rear bumper and trunk. Next up, you’ll have to remove the factory exhaust, AFM, and NPP valves, install the AFM delete plates, and only after these steps you can install the stainless-steel exhaust system.



Reassembling the trunk and reinstalling the rear bumper are straightforward as well, and the finishing touch comes in the guise of exhaust tips. All you need for the final operation is a 14-millimeter ratchet wrench and a 14-millimeter socket for tightening.



If you want a little more suck-squeeze-bang-blow from your ‘Vette, sport cats are the way to go without breaking the bank. Paragon Performance offers 400-cell catalytic converters that comply with the



Guaranteed not to trigger a check engine light, these cats increase peak RWHP by 6 and peak RWTQ by 6 while saving 12 pounds (5.4 kilograms) over the standard catalytic converters.



Backed up by a lifetime warranty, the stainless-steel exhaust is constructed from 3-inch tubes, which are mandrel bent into shape. Paragon Performance has dyno'd the system at 436.55 horsepower and 421.53 pound-feet (572 Nm) of torque versus 422 horsepower and 404.93 pound-feet (549 Nm) stock at the wheels, representing gains of 14 horsepower and 16 pound-feet.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.