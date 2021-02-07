Sylvester Stallone Treats Himself to a Gorgeous 2021 C8 Corvette

Much has been said about the pitfalls of fame and how it’s not all that’s cracked up to be. Still, the celebrity life does have its obvious perks, like getting to enjoy the car of your dreams well ahead of regular folks.
The 2021 C8 Corvette is the hottest car of the moment, which means that deliveries are slow. Orders are full and, as the recent plight of the Georgia Lottery winner revealed, this means that if you want one, you can either brace yourself for
the long winter a long wait or dig deeper into your pocket for the extra dealer markup. Even in the latter case, you’d still have to exercise some patience.
This doesn’t apply if you’re one of the most recognizable, popular and ultimately badass actors on the planet. Sylvester Stallone’s Beverly Hills, California mansion has been listed with Hilton & Hyland for $110 million and the actor and his family have already moved out. Reports say they’re now living in Florida, so Stallone is treating himself to a different kind of housewarming gift: a gorgeous 2021 C8 Corvette.
The news first popped up on the C8 Corvette Owners (and Friends) Facebook group, with one person saying Stallone had made the buy at the Chevrolet of Murfreesboro in Tennessee, which then delivered it to Florida. Shortly thereafter, the dealership confirmed the news because, after all, it’s not every day that you get a celebrity like that crossing your threshold. Boasting about it comes with the territory.
“We are extremely proud and honored (and a little star-struck) to be able to say Sylvester Stallone is now one of our customers,” Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac of Murfreesboro writes. “We sold him this beautiful 2021 C8 Corvette! Here, Owner Bo Trivett and wife Jennifer are delivering him this beautiful car! Thanks for your business, Sly!”
To celebrate the new buy, Stallone posed with pictures with the couple and, of course, the C8: a convertible model in Rapid Blue, with the 5-trident-spoke Spectra Gray-painted aluminum wheels. The actor’s love of Corvettes goes a long way back, as does his preference for custom vehicles. No word yet on whether he plans to add more stuff on the C8 at a custom shop, but if does, you will find out about it here.
