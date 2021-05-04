Chevrolet Corvette C8 Gets Borla Exhaust, Sounds Savage

It took Chevrolet around 60 years to bring Zora Arkus-Duntov's dream of a mid-engined Corvette to reality, but the Detroit-based company did a great job. The Corvette is now notably quicker, more dynamic, and performs better than significantly more expensive sports cars. But this doesn't mean that there's no more room for improvement.
The fact that Chevy is working on Z06 and ZR1 versions of the eighth-gen Vette is proof that the C8 can be faster and more potent, but until that happens, Borla is here to make the standard model sound much better. And that's an understatement, because Borla's new exhaust makes the Corvette sound downright savage.
We can hear it in action in one of Borla's recent videos, which compares the Corvette's stock exhaust note to its S-Type and Atak sound systems. While the stock exhaust sounds great, the S-Type adds a more aggressive roar, especially at low revs. The Atak setup is far more radical. It sounds thunderous, even ear-piercing, with louder crackle produced during shifting.
If you're not familiar with Borla's latest exhaust system, it features the Polyphonic Exhaust Harmonizer, a patent-pending device that uses the same principles as an organ. Specifically, it incorporates pipes of different diameters and lengths to create multiple exhaust notes that harmonize together.
Borla also developed a new type of X-pipe called SwitchFire. It uses a patented crossover configuration to blend exhaust gas and combustion frequency waves from all cylinders, which results in a crisper exhaust note. The company also claims that its new Anti-Done technology keeps the cabin noise-free with "zero drone for any gear, speed or rpm."
David Borla and his team explain how everything works in the video below, right after the exhaust note comparo kicks off at the 1:05-minute mark. Crank up the volume and hit play.
We can hear it in action in one of Borla's recent videos, which compares the Corvette's stock exhaust note to its S-Type and Atak sound systems. While the stock exhaust sounds great, the S-Type adds a more aggressive roar, especially at low revs. The Atak setup is far more radical. It sounds thunderous, even ear-piercing, with louder crackle produced during shifting.
If you're not familiar with Borla's latest exhaust system, it features the Polyphonic Exhaust Harmonizer, a patent-pending device that uses the same principles as an organ. Specifically, it incorporates pipes of different diameters and lengths to create multiple exhaust notes that harmonize together.
Borla also developed a new type of X-pipe called SwitchFire. It uses a patented crossover configuration to blend exhaust gas and combustion frequency waves from all cylinders, which results in a crisper exhaust note. The company also claims that its new Anti-Done technology keeps the cabin noise-free with "zero drone for any gear, speed or rpm."
David Borla and his team explain how everything works in the video below, right after the exhaust note comparo kicks off at the 1:05-minute mark. Crank up the volume and hit play.