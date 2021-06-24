2021 Ram 1500 Rocky Ridge K2 Looks Cool, but It Costs More Than a Brand-New TRX

The Ram 1500 is hands down the best-looking truck in the half-ton segment because of the big-rig design language introduced for the 1994 model year. Looks can be improved with a suspension lift and big tires, but some aftermarket outfits charge quite a lot of money for these mods.
Take, for instance, the Rocky Ridge K2 Ram 1500 in the following video. The Big Horn 5.7-liter HEMI V8 eTorque on which it’s based is $49,200 with 4x4, a few amenities, and the 3.92 rear axle, a fair price for a quad-cab truck with 395 horsepower and 410 pound-feet (556 Nm) of torque on tap.
Add the Rocky Ridge K2 sprinkles on top, and you get a final price of $83,276 for this exact specification. For that kind of money, a TRX makes a lot more sense or you can buy two Big Horn Quad Cab 4x4 Pentastar V6 trucks without options. Be that as it may, there’s no denying the aftermarket treatment makes the 1500 stand out in the crowd without being an eyesore.
Offered with a factory-backed warranty and FMVSS compliance, the Rocky Ridge K2 package includes a 6.0-inch (152-mm) lift kit complemented by 20-inch wheels with a multi-spoke design and 35-inch BFGoodrich tires. Indeed, those rubber shoes are very similar to what Ford uses for the F-150 Raptor.
The brake calipers are spruced up with branded covers for extra visual punch, and the same can be said about the grille inset with a Baja Designs LED light bar and three marker lights where the front grille meets the hood. Another highlight comes in the guise of color-matched smooth fender flares, matched with raised emblems on the doors and side steps.
Every build includes a Gibson Performance exhaust system, powder-coated exhaust tips, embroidered headrests, custom gauge faces, a windshield banner, hood graphics, and a center-console storage safe. Available options are pretty numerous in their own right. Be it a spray-in bedliner, custom paint finishes, or diamond stitching, Rocky Ridge can do them all as long as you’re prepared to pay a hefty premium over an already pricy package.
