1972 Plymouth 'Cuda Sitting for Years Looks Like It Survived the Zombie Invasion

Many people think that the 'Cuda started losing its wow factor in the early '70s, pretty much because Chrysler and Plymouth decided to go for engines that weren't as obsessed with performance as their predecessors.
The parent company dropped the 426 Hemi and the 440, going for units that were a little more focused on fuel economy rather than performance.
The 1972 lineup included only convertible and coupe models, with the Barracuda now available in just two versions, namely the base model and the 'Cuda. The latter was supposed to be the icing on the cake, and though it wasn't necessarily the hero Plymouth hoped it would be, it still managed to slow down the sales decline.
The full lineup sold close to 18,500 cars in 1972.
If you're one of the few who believe the 1972 'Cuda was a fantastic car, here's something I recently found on eBay.
This one-owner model has been sitting for a very long time, and the photos included in the gallery perfectly show this is indeed the case. The metal doesn't look too good, and you should be prepared for plenty of bodywork. Sure enough, a full restoration is the right way to go anyway, but the rust damage is already massive.
The floors are wrecked, so once you open the door, you'll find gigantic holes that require massive patches (I would personally go for new pans, especially if the plan is a full professional restoration). The car was born as a high-optioned model, so it comes with power steering, power brakes, and front disk brakes.
As anyone would expect, the brown interior also looks concerning, so a full overhaul of the cabin is also required.
The engine under the hood is a 340 4-barrel, so while it's not a Hemi, you should still get enough power to satisfy your 'Cuda needs. I can't tell if it's working or not, but given the overall condition of the car, you should just prepare for the worst. Hopefully, the V8 isn't locked up from sitting, but the only way to figure everything out is to just pay a visit to the owner and inspect the car thoroughly.
The vehicle is currently parked in York, Pennsylvania.
Given its very rough shape, this classic doesn’t sell for big bucks. The auction started by seller mminc8p3r has already received three bids, but the reserve is yet to be met. The owner did not disclose the reserve value, so the Internet must do better to unlock it and give this Plymouth a second chance. The listing will expire in a little over four days, so it won't take long before we learn if the car finds a new home or not.
