Video: Ram Ready To Cause Rampage in South America With New Pickup

Ram keeps taking to the web to release more teasers of the upcoming pickup destined for South America. The latest puts the spotlight on the cabin of the workhorse that is expected to be sold under the Rampage moniker.
The infotainment system will take center stage in the middle of the dashboard. It features a high-res screen by the looks of it that will be used to control various functions of the car. In addition to the usual multimedia, navigation, telephone, settings, and so on, it also hosts the controls for the HVAC system.
Running the Uconnect 5 system, the 10.25-inch display is joined by a secondary screen behind the steering wheel. The digital instrument cluster is expected to be customizable, and it is unknown at this point whether it will be standard across all trim levels or if it will be available on the upper specs only. We'd lean towards the latter, as the basic versions of the pickup will probably get traditional dials.
Other stuff visible in the video released by Ram's Brazilian arm online and shared below comprises the new steering wheel decorated by the corporate logo in the middle and the seats wrapped in leather that sport embroidered Ram logos on the seatbacks. The Stellantis-owned truck brand also speaks of suede joining the list of materials in the cabin and puts the spotlight on the rotary gear shifter positioned on the center console, next to the electronic parking brake button.
Previously referred to as the Ram 1200 or the Ram Dakota, the Ram Rampage (name unconfirmed) will feature a large grille with headlamps on each side that seem to have been inspired by those of Jeeps. A pair of taillights was partially visible in the previous teasers released by the company, alongside double tailpipes and squared wheel arches. The upcoming workhorse will have a generous ground clearance and a decent-sized bed behind the cabin. Not long after the grand unveiling, its off-roading credentials should be boosted due to a variety of aftermarket mods.
But when is it due? That's a question that only the company's execs know the answer to, but it will likely be presented sometime this year. Ram has confirmed that it will pack the Hurricane 4 engine. Thus, look for a 2.0-liter four-pot shared with other vehicles made by Stellantis, like the Jeep Wrangler, where it yanks out 270 hp and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm) of torque. It will work in concert with an automatic transmission and four-wheel drive, though we have yet to learn whether the 4WD system will be standard across the range. Another thing worth remembering is that the Rampage will not apply for a US visa. But would you have wanted it to?
