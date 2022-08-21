1971 Pontiac Trans Am Needs Help to Stay in One Piece, Fights for Life

After the 1970 debut, the Trans Am continued to be a rather rare sight a year later, as the standard Firebird and the Esprit still accounted for the biggest part of the sales.
In fact, the Trans Am production dropped from close to 3,200 units in 1970 to 2,100 cars in 1971 and 4,800 vehicles in 1972. It, therefore, took the Trans Am several more years to become a hit and spearhead the Firebird lineup, with more substantial growth recorded beginning with 1974.
The Trans Am eventually because the Firebird superstar in 1979 when its sales surpassed 117,100 units in a single year.
What we have here is a 1971 example that looks rough, to say the least. The car needs help to stay in one piece, and this isn’t necessarily surprising, as it’s a project that requires a full restoration.
Born with air conditioning, this Trans Am is said to be mostly complete, as eBay seller nickypotata explains the only missing parts are the hood and the air cleaner. The floors obviously don’t come in the best condition, but again, this Trans Am has most likely been sitting for a very long time, and we all know what this means.
The car comes with several rot spots, but the owner guarantees they are “actually solid.”
As for what’s under the hood, this Trans Am has already lost its original muscle. In charge of putting the wheels in motion today is a 455 V8, so at first glance, the car is ready for a restomod. The transmission isn’t original either, but no further specifics have been provided.
The seller says the car comes with PHS documentation, but on the other hand, finding a new owner to give it a second chance is going to be quite a challenge. This is because the Pontiac Trans Am doesn’t sell for cheap, with the bidding starting at $6,400.
