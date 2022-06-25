This 1969 Pontiac Firebird Is the Total Package: All-Original, One Owner, Parked for Years

Most Firebirds that ended up rolling off the assembly lines back in 1969 were fitted either with the standard six-cylinder engine or with the 350 (5.7-liter) V8 and a 2-barrel carburetor.
As the base V8, the 350 ended up being installed on more than 50,000 Firebirds, whereas the 4-barrel sibling, known as 350 HO, was much rarer and made its way to around 5,000 cars.
The truly rare 1969 Firebird was the XN-coded Ram Air IV 4-barrel with an automatic transmission, as Pontiac built only 35 of them. And of course, it’s hard to tell just how many of them are still around today.
Enter this mesmerizing 1969 Firebird.
As anyone can tell from the photos included in the gallery, this is a project that requires a full restoration, though, on the other hand, it seems to be one of the most solid candidates we’ve seen in a very long time.
Also fitted with a 350 V8 paired with the factory 4-speed transmission, this Firebird is the total package. The car is still part of the same family since new, continues to be entirely original, and has been parked in the same spot since 1988.
In other words, it’s an unrestored, unmolested, and un-everything 1969 Firebird whose restoration could turn it into a small gem worth a small fortune.
Based on the provided photos, the car wouldn’t require a massive overhaul, with the blue interior, in particular, seemingly coming in an impressive shape. The only bad news comes from what’s hiding under the hood, as the engine is no longer running. It does turn over, however, so in theory, there’s still life in it, and it’s not locked up from sitting.
All of these make the Firebird a classic that many people would love to own, though whoever wants to take it home can only do it at the right price. The seller says on Craigslist they’re ready to let the car go for about $18,000.
