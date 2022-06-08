Fluffy Iglesias Is Selling His 2015 Chevy Camaro Trans Am, It’s a Bandit

There are celebrity cars, and cars that belong to celebrities. Both are valuable, but when you combine them into a neat, single package, that value is set to go through the roof.
Back in 2015, a company called Trans Am Depot decided to release a limited and special run of the Camaro, one meant to remind people of Burt Reynolds, Smokey and the Bandit, and the mighty Pontiac Trans Am that served the actor for the duration of the flick.
The limited models were named Chevrolet Camaro Trans Am Bandit Edition, and a total of just 77 of them were made, to honor the year the movie came out, 1977. Of the 77, one landed in the garage of one of the most popular comedians out there, Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias.
Now, Iglesias is no stranger to cars. Personally, he’s more of a Volkswagen guy, and he has a real soft spot for the German carmaker’s Bus, of which he’s got an entire collection, housed in a building made to resemble the VW plant in Wolfsburg (check video below for more on that).
But, from time to time, a muscle car slips through the cracks, and this is how he got hold of one of these Camaro Bandits. One he’s apparently gotten tired of, as he’s selling it during the Barrett-Jackson auction set to take place at the end of the month in Las Vegas.
Car no. 20 is no different from the other ones in the series, despite being owned by a celebrity. It comes with Burt Reynolds’s signature on the dashboard, a Bandit hat with case and gloves, and the black and gold paint scheme and decals that harken back to the original Trans Am.
The car has just 1,225 (1,971 km) on the clock, and it’s going with no reserve, and no mention as to how much it is expected to fetch.
