1971 Plymouth Cuda Convertible Is a Rare Barn Find With a Sad Story

When it comes to the first-generation Plymouth Barracuda, there's no denying that the HEMI versions of 1970 and 1971 are the most desirable and expensive nowadays. And that's mainly because it's a rare gem. Plymouth sold only 666 units in 1970 and just 114 examples in 1971.
But most of these cars were coupes. And while unrestored and unmolested survivors and restored examples can fetch up to $1 million, the hardtops are nowhere near as expensive as the convertibles. With 14 cars sold in 1970 and seven delivered in 1971, you'd be hard-pressed to find a Plymouth HEMI 'Cuda for sale. Even if you have the $2 to $4 million these muscle cars go for.
It's not just the HEMI-powered drop-top 'Cudas that are incredibly rare, though. The convertible Mopar is scarce regardless of the engine. Of the 48,867 Barracudas made in 1970, only 2,501 left the factory with a soft top. That's only 5.1% of total production. Things are similar regarding the 1971 Barracuda, with only 292 examples of the 16,492 sold, or less than 2%, having convertible bragging rights.
The 1971 version is arguably the rarest. The lineup includes seven HEMI cars, 17 'Cudas powered by the 440-cubic-inch (7.2-liter) "Six Pack," and 128 equipped with the four-barrel 338-cubic-inch (6.3-liter) V8. Finally, 140 customers went with the 340-cubic-inch (5.6-liter) engine. It's unclear how many of the 292 1971 'Cuda convertibles survived, but many are still rotting away in junkyards or awaiting rescue in barns. The Sassy Grass example you see here is one of them.
Granted, it's not one of those multi-million-dollar HEMI rigs, but it's still the type of 'Cuda many of us will never see in the metal. This one is part of the 340 V8 batch, so it's one of 140 vehicles made. However, the automatic gearbox under the shell narrows that number to only 102 units. And needless to say, the Sassy Grass green paint and the no-console option likely put it into one-of-few or even one-of-one territory.
Sadly enough, though, this car has had a rough life and won't win any beauty contests anytime soon. The 'Cuda has been with the same owner for decades, but it's been sitting in a barn ever since he bought it. The plan was to collect parts to restore it one day. But as he moved closer to commence the restoration, a big storm caused a power surge that lit his garage on fire.
Now parked outside as the owner is rebuilding a new garage, the Sassy Grass drop-top shows extensive damage and wears a thick layer of soot. It's far from solid if we look at the rotten floors and the rust holes on some body panels, but the owner is not giving up just yet. This 'Cuda will get a much deserves restoration. The process will likely last a few years, but better late than never. Especially since these 340-powered drop-tops are gaining traction on the classic car market, moving closer and closer to the $200,000 mark.
