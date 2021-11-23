1971 Dodge Charger R/T Drag Races 1973 Buick Riviera, Results are Surprising

5 Tesla Plaid Drags Mustang, Challenger, BMW With Head Start, Saves Surprise for Last

More on this:

A drag race between muscle cars from 1971 and 1973 may seem like a close encounter, but the two years between them make a big difference. That's because 1971 was the final year for high-power and high-compression muscle cars. By 1973, big V8 engines had lost their oomph and cars had become notably slower on the quarter-mile. But this race between a 1971 Dodge Charger R/T and a 1973 Buick Riviera tells a different story.



However, we need to keep in mind that the Riviera comes from an era when automakers began advertising net power figures, while the Charger's numbers are of the gross variety. This means that the gap between them is smaller than it seems. The Charger's net power rating, for instance, would be anywhere between 280 to 290 horsepower.



Still, with the 1973 Riviera some 800 pounds (363 kg) heavier than the 1971 Charger R/T, the Mopar should win a drag race against its GM-built rival. But things take a different turn in the video below, which sees the Buick post quicker ETs than the Dodge.



But there's a catch. Apparently, the Dodge had some technical issues that prevent it from running at full blast. Older footage of the same car shows that the Mopar is capable of running mid-14-second sprints, almost a second quicker than it manages to be against the Riviera.



Fitted with a 440-cubic-inch (7.2-liter) V8, this Charger might not have a 426 Hemi to brag about, but it's still plenty powerful at 370 horsepower and 480 pound-feet of torque. All that oomph hits the rear axle through a three-speed automatic for no-hassle shifting down the quarter-mile.The 1973 Riviera comes with an even bigger engine, in the form of a 455-cubic-inch (7.5-liter) Stage 1 V8. But the 1973-model-year tag comes with a smaller compression ratio, so the output is not as impressive at 260 horsepower and 380 pound-feet of twist.However, we need to keep in mind that the Riviera comes from an era when automakers began advertising net power figures, while the Charger's numbers are of the gross variety. This means that the gap between them is smaller than it seems. The Charger's net power rating, for instance, would be anywhere between 280 to 290 horsepower.Still, with the 1973 Riviera some 800 pounds (363 kg) heavier than the 1971 Charger R/T, the Mopar should win a drag race against its GM-built rival. But things take a different turn in the video below, which sees the Buick post quicker ETs than the Dodge.The Riviera scores a comfortable win in the first race, by completing the run in 14.7 seconds. The Charger crosses the finish line in 15.3 clicks. The gap grows even bigger during the second race, with the Riviera being almost a full second quicker than the Charger R/T. Totally unexpected, I know.But there's a catch. Apparently, the Dodge had some technical issues that prevent it from running at full blast. Older footage of the same car shows that the Mopar is capable of running mid-14-second sprints, almost a second quicker than it manages to be against the Riviera.As a result, and having already lost the encounter overall, the owner decided to withdraw the Charger from the third race. The Riviera returns to the Christmas tree and runs alone to score a 14.63-second sprint at 93 mph. That's an impressive ET for a heavy behemoth like the 1973 Riviera. I'm pretty sure the Charger R/T would have had a hard time winning even without mechanical issues.