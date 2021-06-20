Abandoned 1971 Buick Riviera Gets a Second Chance, Takes First Drive in 30 Years

More on this:

1 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Parked in a Driveway for Years Hides Questionable Changes

2 Returning an Abandoned, 35-foot Lincoln Limo to Service Is One Tough Job

3 Shelby GT350 "Mustero" Is the 1966 Mustang Pickup that Ford Never Built

4 1974 Dodge Challenger Ex-Racer Takes First Drive in 40 Years, Is a Brawler

5 1964 Plymouth Fury Barn Find Flaunts Mysterious Engine With 16,000 Miles