1971 Dodge Challenger Was Born in B5 Blue But Someone Tried (Yes, Tried) to Make It Red

The 1971 Dodge Challenger itself was quite a handsome car, but there’s no doubt the awesome finishes that were available for this model year also had a major contribution to its head-turner appeal.
And this is how finishes like Plum Crazy and Hemi Orange have so many fans today, though it goes without saying that finding an unmolested Challenger still sporting an original paint is pretty much mission impossible.
The 1971 model that we have here, for example, left the factory painted in B5 Blue (that’s the color code for Bright Blue), but as eBay seller xx29 explains, someone had the less brilliant idea of painting it in red.
And boy, oh boy, the result is ugly as a pie that’s already been digested, especially because even an untrained eye can easily tell this wasn’t a professional job.
And yet, this 1971 Challenger is still hoping for a second chance, despite the car not really checking the most important boxes for restoration. So I think the better way to go is a restomod, especially because the original engine is no longer in the car.
The seller, however, says a 318 (5.2-liter) V8 and a 4-speed transmission can go with the car at an extra price. But of course, if you do want to start a restomod project, you should totally go for a HEMI unit, especially since a modernized 1971 Challenger should scream performance through all its air vents.
The body has already received some metalwork but is in line with the paint. This whole thing doesn’t look professional anyway, so you may want to check everything thoroughly before committing to a purchase.
The Challenger, however, has become an eBay sensation in its few days online, with no less than 55 bids already received. The top offer is $9,600 at the time of writing, but given the reserve is yet to be met, it’ll definitely be interesting to keep an eye on the bidding wars and see just how high the price ends up going.
