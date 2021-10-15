1971 Dodge Challenger Was Born with a High Impact Paint, Whoever Saves It Now Is a Hero

4 Rear-Ended Plum Crazy 1970 Dodge Challenger Hopes Someone Is Brave Enough to Save a Wreck

The bidding is currently under way for this car, and the top offer at the time of writing is a little over $2,000. The auction, however, is set to come to an end in some 6 days, and no reserve is in place. However, the lineup also included several other colors that turned the Challenger into a genuine head turner, including Top Banana (code FY1), Citron Yella (GY3), Hemi Orange (EV2), Green Go (FJ6), and Butterscotch (EL5).The rough Challenger that you’re looking at here left the factory dressed in Butterscotch, but as you can easily figure out by simply checking out the photos in the gallery, the original paint has become just a distant memory that the car can only dream about.This is because this Challenger, as eBay seller challengerrtse426 themselves puts it, is not for the faint of heart and requires a ton of fixes in terms of bodywork. Said to be a super-rare Challenger, as only 358 such units have been built for the model year 1971, the car isn’t necessarily a rust bucket, but it’s not very far from becoming one either.The engine that was originally under the hood and supposed to put the wheels in motion was a 340 (5.6-liter) V8, yet this unit is no longer in the car. The seller, however, says a correct engine and transmission are available at an extra fee.Without a doubt, restoring this Challenger is going to be a massive project, but the good news is that except for the engine and the transmission, nothing big is said to be missing. And this is pretty important if you’re planning a full restoration, especially because finding certain original parts for a ’71 Challenger is incredibly hard these days.The bidding is currently under way for this car, and the top offer at the time of writing is a little over $2,000. The auction, however, is set to come to an end in some 6 days, and no reserve is in place.

