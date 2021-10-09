1968 Dodge Charger with 1,000-HP Hellephant Swap Is Restomodding Done Right

What do you do with a classic Dodge Charger in serious need of TLC? Well, you obviously take it to a shop and perform a frame-off restoration. But if you really want to stand out, you can also take the restomod route with modern features and a brutally powerful crate engine under the hood. This Hellephant-powered 1968 Charger shows you how it's done.
Featured on the latest episode of AutotopiaLA, this Charger is not your average restomod. Well, sure, no restomod is average, but this one takes things to a whole new level with a Hellephant swap. If you're not familiar with this crate engine, it's pretty much a Hellcat mill on steroids.
Significantly larger at 427 cubic inches (7.0 liters), the supercharged Hellphant packs a whopping 1,000 horsepower and 950 pound-feet (1,288 Nm) of torque. That's more than any factory muscle car from Dodge, including the mighty Redeye and even the drag-ready Demon.
Why is it called the Hellephant you ask? Well, the original 426 Hemi from the 1960s was nicknamed the "elephant." Hellephant combines that with the modern Hellcat badge. And yes, it does come with an angry elephant as a logo.
Back to the 1968 Charger in question, it boasts quite a subdued exterior. Sure, the modern wheels, the shiny paint, and the body-colored bumper will immediately let you know that this isn't a restored classic, but the owner opted for a gray finish. With most restomods usually sporting bright, flashy colors, this Charger is a departure from the norm.
And even though I'm a big fan of high-impact colors on Mopars, I must admit that this hue fits the Charger rather well. Especially with that vintage-style stripe over the rear fenders and trunk lid, which also includes the blue Hellephant logo. Speaking of that, there are similar badges on the front grille and the center console, plus custom-made, matching Wilwood brake calipers in Daytona Blue.
The gray paint itself also shows a slight hint of blue, so it's all a carefully crafted package. Oh, and make sure you check out the custom "DUMMBO" license plate.
As you might have already guessed, the supercharged Hellephant V8 turned the old Charger into a rather brutal muscle car. The massive mill roars and whines like there's no tomorrow and launches the coupe into fast off-the-line sprints while burning serious rubber. Oh, and the Hellephant mates to a T-56 six-speed manual for row-your-own fun. Crank up the volume, hit play, and enjoy this ridiculously cool machine.
