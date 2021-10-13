1971 Dodge Challenger Donated to Charity Proves You Shouldn’t Judge a Book by Its Cover

3 Rear-Ended Plum Crazy 1970 Dodge Challenger Hopes Someone Is Brave Enough to Save a Wreck

But before this, you just have to win the auction, and by the looks of things, this wouldn’t be easy. The Challenger has already attracted close to 90 bids, with the top offer already exceeding $25,000. However, the Challenger that we have here is a mix of good news and bad news because, despite its impressive looks, the car hides some concerning tidbits under the hood.But let’s start with what the eyes can see: the 1971 Challenger looks great, and according to the folks over at Just Donated ( justdonated on eBay), the car has recently been donated to charity.Listed for auction earlier this week, the brown-on-brown Challenger seems to be in an above-the-average condition, and the exterior, in particular, looks pretty neat, though we can’t tell for sure if this is the original paint or not. The sellers, however, explain the paint fade can easily be spotted from certain angles, so in theory, if what you’re aiming for is a spotless condition, a repaint is the only way to go.The same story inside, as the Challenger exhibits signs of wear, but the more concerning part happens in the engine bay.The car comes equipped with a 318 (5.2-liter) 2-barrel V8 engine developing 230 horsepower and paired with an automatic transmission. The bad news is the engine is knocking, according to the sellers, and it might require major fixes or even be replaced completely, they claim.This isn’t necessarily the end of the world, though. The 318 2-barrel was one of the most popular engine choices for the model year 1971, so in theory, it shouldn’t be that hard to find a correct V8 to replace the factory unit if this is the only way to go.But before this, you just have to win the auction, and by the looks of things, this wouldn’t be easy. The Challenger has already attracted close to 90 bids, with the top offer already exceeding $25,000.

