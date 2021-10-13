Powerful Extragalactic Beings Invade Star Trek Online in Its First-Ever Halloween Event

Star Trek Online, the free-to-play MMORPG developed by Cryptic, is getting its first-ever Halloween event, and it’s a doozy. Starting October 13, powerful extragalactic entities called the Old Ones will be invading Star Trek Online, so it will be your job to prevent the Milky Way from being conquered.
Players who want to participate must beam down to an ancient castle on Pyris VII, where they will meet the Old Ones for the first time. Star Trek afficionados will recognize these beings as the aliens introduced in the Star Trek: The Original Series episode “Catspaw.”
The first event involves completing the brand-new Task Force Operation called “Cat’s Tale.” The new dungeon features some interesting gameplay mechanics that you’ll have to master before reaching the end boss. While we won’t spoil anything, we have a piece of advice for thoss who can’t wait to dive in: keep close to the lights.
Players who successfully earn one daily progress for two weeks by playing the new Task Force Operation will obtain the Old One Vanity Pet and a Transmuter Wand Universal Kit Module, which transmutes its targets into a sentient black cat who disables the shields and powers of its allies.
You’ll need 14 points of Daily Progress to claim these rewards, but after that, you can unlock the option of earning additional Dilithium Ore each day. It’s important to add that players interested in instantly completing the event, a buy out option will be added at a later date.
The team at Cryptic revealed that an option will be available within the new event UI, which will allow Star Trek Online players to purchase the remaining progress they need, for a scaling amount of Zen.
Although the three-week celebration starts with a single event, it will be expanded in the coming weeks. The Fall of the Old Ones event will end on November 3 and is available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.
