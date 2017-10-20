autoevolution
 

Star Trek Shuttlecraft Car Is a Sci-Fi Fan's Wet Dream

20 Oct 2017, 8:30 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Browsing the internet in search of weird and wonderful cars, we spotted this Star Trek Shuttlecraft vehicle, which is both.
4 photos
Spotted: Star Trek Shuttlecraft Car Is a Star Trek Fan's Wet DreamSpotted: Star Trek Shuttlecraft Car Is a Star Trek Fan's Wet DreamSpotted: Star Trek Shuttlecraft Car Is a Star Trek Fan's Wet Dream
I'd imagine that this is something the guys from The Big Bang Theory would have bought. You know... before they had wives and kids that forced them to act like grownups.

Somebody on Reddit spotted a car that looks a little weird. There were no further details made with the post. However, such a wacky machine could never hide from the all-seeing eye of the world wide web.

Apparently, the Shuttlecraft is owned by one Cory Mervis-Bocskor of Nevada, who uses it at the Burning Man. We can see little rust spots all over, so it's not fiberglass. From a distance, it looks like abandoned military surplus.

I had two friends from high school who were ‘Star Wars’ freaks,” said Robert Strever, who built the shuttle, in an interview last year. “I was building movie and custom cars for a private company, and they were after me to build a landspeeder so they could meet girls in it, so I did.”

The custom body perfectly resembles the famous TV series vehicle. Captain Picard would use this to descent to alien planets or on covert missions to infiltrate enemy ships.

However, the chassis it sits on belongs to an archaic Ford Aerostar, so it runs on gasoline, not dilithium crystals while the odometer reads miles, not light-years. Still, it could be worse: it could be based on a Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Last year, the art car was getting ready to become road-legal. That means adding seatbelts, a catalytic converter, testing the headlights, taillights and turn signals. As you can see, it also has a huge wiper and rearview mirrors, which have been salvaged from a bus. Do they get their windshields dirty in outer space?
star trek Art Cars Burning man lol
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars How to Understand Car Noises Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Anticipation: 10 Debuts To Eagerly Await2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Anticipation: 10 Debuts To Eagerly Await
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? 10 Ways to Make More Money Selling Used Cars Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How Crumple Zones Work Age of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The TransfagarasanAge of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The Transfagarasan
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank How to Replace Your Car Battery The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
FORD models:
FORD Fiesta 5 doorsFORD Fiesta 5 doors SmallFORD Fiesta 3 doorsFORD Fiesta 3 doors SmallFORD Mustang GTFORD Mustang GT CoupeFORD FigoFORD Figo CompactFORD FigoFORD Figo CompactAll FORD models  