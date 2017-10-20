Star Trek Shuttlecraft Car Is a Sci-Fi Fan's Wet Dream

Browsing the internet in search of weird and wonderful cars, we spotted this Star Trek Shuttlecraft vehicle, which is both.

4 photos



Somebody on



Apparently, the Shuttlecraft is owned by one Cory Mervis-Bocskor of Nevada, who uses it at the Burning Man. We can see little rust spots all over, so it's not fiberglass. From a distance, it looks like abandoned military surplus.



“I had two friends from high school who were ‘Star Wars’ freaks,” said Robert Strever, who built the shuttle, in an interview last year. “I was building movie and custom cars for a private company, and they were after me to build a landspeeder so they could meet girls in it, so I did.”



The custom body perfectly resembles the famous TV series vehicle. Captain Picard would use this to descent to alien planets or on covert missions to infiltrate enemy ships.



However, the chassis it sits on belongs to an archaic Ford Aerostar, so it runs on gasoline, not dilithium crystals while the odometer reads miles, not light-years. Still, it could be worse: it could be based on a



Last year, the art car was getting ready to become road-legal. That means adding seatbelts, a catalytic converter, testing the headlights, taillights and turn signals. As you can see, it also has a huge wiper and rearview mirrors, which have been salvaged from a bus. Do they get their windshields dirty in outer space? I'd imagine that this is something the guys from The Big Bang Theory would have bought. You know... before they had wives and kids that forced them to act like grownups.Somebody on Reddit spotted a car that looks a little weird. There were no further details made with the post. However, such a wacky machine could never hide from the all-seeing eye of the world wide web.Apparently, the Shuttlecraft is owned by one Cory Mervis-Bocskor of Nevada, who uses it at the Burning Man. We can see little rust spots all over, so it's not fiberglass. From a distance, it looks like abandoned military surplus.“I had two friends from high school who were ‘Star Wars’ freaks,” said Robert Strever, who built the shuttle, in an interview last year. “I was building movie and custom cars for a private company, and they were after me to build a landspeeder so they could meet girls in it, so I did.”The custom body perfectly resembles the famous TV series vehicle. Captain Picard would use this to descent to alien planets or on covert missions to infiltrate enemy ships.However, the chassis it sits on belongs to an archaic Ford Aerostar, so it runs on gasoline, not dilithium crystals while the odometer reads miles, not light-years. Still, it could be worse: it could be based on a Jeep Grand Cherokee Last year, the art car was getting ready to become road-legal. That means adding seatbelts, a catalytic converter, testing the headlights, taillights and turn signals. As you can see, it also has a huge wiper and rearview mirrors, which have been salvaged from a bus. Do they get their windshields dirty in outer space?