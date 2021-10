Google Maps Driving Mode Gets New Feature as the Death of Android Auto for Phones Is Near

In other words, Android Auto for phones is going away , and instead, users are provided with a new driving mode that offers a similar experience but with plenty of extras thanks to Google Assistant integration.The migration to the new driving mode is happening as we speak, and according to a recent report , Google has actually moved a step closer to the demise of Android Auto for phones quite recently.Therefore, the search giant has enabled the new driving experience on more devices. Users who now launch the mobile version of Android Auto see a banner telling them about the modern replacement available on their devices.But on the other hand, the migration isn’t complete yet, and most likely, it would still take a few more weeks for Google to completely retire Android Auto for phones. So if anything, everybody should be prompted to switch to the new driving mode by the end of the year.In the meantime, Google is working around the clock on getting this driving mode ready for prime time.This feature's most recent quiet update has brought a new option that allows users to automatically launch the driving mode when the mobile device connects to the car's Bluetooth. This should theoretically make the experience overall even more straightforward. The new driving mode should take over your mobile screen when you turn on the engine, and the Bluetooth connection is established.This setting, however, isn’t enabled by default, and users are still allowed to choose when connecting to Bluetooth. As an extra, they can decide if they want to be asked before launching the driving mode.