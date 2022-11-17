1970 Pontiac GTO Saved From Falling Building, Sitting Since 1979, Engine Survives

If you really want to get yourself an old-school Pontiac GTO, you have just two options. On one hand, you could buy a model in tip-top shape, either restored or preserved in mint condition, at a price that very often goes as high as the cost of a new house.
On the other hand, you could go for a project car and then gradually bring the GTO back to its original glory with a thorough restoration that you’d be directly involved in.
The second scenario is the one many car aficionados would gladly go for, though it’s undoubtedly the option that doesn’t come in handy to people who are only interested in the driving experience.
The GTO that someone has recently posted on Craigslist qualifies for this restoration job, though, as you can tell from the pictures, bringing it back to the road isn’t going to be easy.
As the old saying goes, you shouldn’t judge a book by its cover, so don’t rush to any conclusions just yet. This GTO is a survivor, literally. The car has recently been saved from a collapsing building, so at some level, it has already received a second chance. It’s been parked there since 1979, the owner explains, and this kind of explains why it looks the way it looks.
Born with an XH-coded 400 under the hood, the GTO exhibits the typical barn-find condition. But what’s more impressive is that the engine still runs with no noises or smoke – however, an extra tune-up is still recommended, especially as it requires an external fuel source to start.
In many ways, this GTO is a fantastic muscle car that should return to the road not only thanks to the legacy of this nameplate but also following the long tenure in storage. Anyone willing to pay $12,000 can get the car home, but some other offers could also be considered.
