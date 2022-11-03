Saved 1969 Pontiac GTO Is an Unexpected Time Capsule, All-Original and Unrestored

While not everybody is a big fan of the Pontiac GTO, the legacy of this particular model is undeniable. Considered the pioneer of the muscle car culture, the GTO is, for many collectors out there, a total gem, especially when it ticks all the right boxes.
However, finding an all-original and unrestored GTO that’s not already wrecked by rust isn’t by any means as easy as you’d be tempted to believe.
Most of the projects out there come either without an engine or with an insane amount of rust, very often due to many years spent under the clear sky.
Not this 1969 GTO, though.
The condition of this example is absolutely impressive, especially given it’s been parked since 1986. That’s right, the car has been sitting for decades, and yet, it’s still one of the most impressive GTOs discovered lately.
The potato-quality photos don’t seem to tell the full story, so interested buyers should totally go check it out in person. But eBay seller stevem2310 says the car is an all-original, one-owner model that comes with plenty of original goodies, including the sales receipt, the registration, and the owner’s manual.
The condition of the body isn’t flawless, but on the other hand, the rust doesn’t seem to be a problem this time. And this is even more impressive when taking into account the years this GTO spent without moving.
The matching numbers 400 V8 under the hood is still starting and running, but of course, a good mechanic should still inspect everything in person before committing to a purchase.
It’s not really a surprise that this GTO is experiencing quite a lot of attention on eBay, with 18 bids already received in a few hours online. The top offer already surpasses $12,000, but on the other hand, it’s not high enough to unlock the reserve.
