1970 Plymouth HEMI 'Cuda Wrapped in the Coolest Color Ever Made for Cars Is Up for Grabs

I personally am not a big fan of flashy colors on cars. I am, if you like, one that follows the crowds, and will always believe that black or white are the most elegant and suitable colors for anything that moves around on four wheels. With that in mind, I cannot but be simply astonished at how incredibly cool the color on this 1970 Plymouth HEMI 'Cuda looks.
It’s called Limelight Green in civilian speak, or FJ5 in manufacturer’s code. On this particular car, it’s probably the original coating slapped onto the muscular body back when it was made, and is very well cared for, obviously, possibly down to the point of a re-finish sometime in the car’s past. But that doesn’t make it any less spectacular in the eyes of the beholder.
The paint wraps around the body (and even on the wheels) of a matching-numbers car that is scheduled to go under the Barrett-Jackson hammer at the end of the month in Las Vegas. It’s part of a collection (called Lindley) of “eight highly desirable and well-preserved American cars,” which also includes a 1970 Plymouth HEMI Superbird and a 1970 Dodge Challenger T/A.
This ‘Cuda hides under its shaker hood the correct 426ci V8 HEMI powerplant, worked with the help of an equally native 4-speed manual transmission.
The stunning exterior, which pairs the shiny green with a hockey stick stripe that runs half the length of the body, hides a black interior equipped with bucket seats, Rallye gauges, and a center console with a woodgrain top.
The car is selling with no reserve and complete with a Wise Vehicle report and inclusion in the MMC Detroit Global Vehicle Registry. No estimate is made as to how much it is expected to fetch, but rest assured we’ll come back on this story if the car makes a sizeable splash.
The paint wraps around the body (and even on the wheels) of a matching-numbers car that is scheduled to go under the Barrett-Jackson hammer at the end of the month in Las Vegas. It’s part of a collection (called Lindley) of “eight highly desirable and well-preserved American cars,” which also includes a 1970 Plymouth HEMI Superbird and a 1970 Dodge Challenger T/A.
This ‘Cuda hides under its shaker hood the correct 426ci V8 HEMI powerplant, worked with the help of an equally native 4-speed manual transmission.
The stunning exterior, which pairs the shiny green with a hockey stick stripe that runs half the length of the body, hides a black interior equipped with bucket seats, Rallye gauges, and a center console with a woodgrain top.
The car is selling with no reserve and complete with a Wise Vehicle report and inclusion in the MMC Detroit Global Vehicle Registry. No estimate is made as to how much it is expected to fetch, but rest assured we’ll come back on this story if the car makes a sizeable splash.