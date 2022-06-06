1987 Buick Regal Silver Bullet Does Not Kill Vampires, Targets Quarter Miles Instead

Born all the way back in 1899, Buick is presently only a shadow of its former self. In America, it sells only the three E-named SUVs, the Enclave, Encore and Envision, but it’s main market is China, and that kind of pushes it to the outskirts of the motoring world.
But there was a time when the brand slapped its logos on some incredible machines. You can still find nameplates like the Roadmaster, GSX, or Skylark out there, if you know where to look, some of them stock, others custom, and pretty much all of them impressive.
In Buick’s long history, the Regal occupies a special place. Born in the early 1970s, it spanned for about six generations, until the late 2010s, and sprang into life offshoots like the famous Grand National and the GNX.
It is one of these Regals that caught our eye as we were going through the extensive list of cars up for grabs at the end of the month during the Barrett-Jackson auction in Las Vegas. It’s a 1987 example, meaning a second-gen, that received just the right amount of customization to leave a lasting impression.
Described as a build for the street or the strip, the Regal is quite famous in some circles, and it’s known as the Silver Bullet. One meant not for vampires, but for the competition going against it.
The silver car (quite an unusual color for Regals from that year) flaunts under the hood a turbocharged 276ci (4.5-liter) engine, running an automatic transmission and a torque convertor. Underneath the body, the Regal hides a new ladder bar suspension system with Koni coilovers.
The interior comes with leather for the stock seats, offset by a charcoal interior trim. In front of the driver, the dashboard holds Autometer gauges, and around the seats a roll cage has been provided for added safety.
Like all cars selling in Vegas, this one too is going with no reserve, but unlike them, with the warning that it may not be legal from an emissions standpoint in all American states.
