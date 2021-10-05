1970 Dodge Dart Swinger Was Left to Rot in the Woods, Still Has Matching-Numbers V8

More on this:

1 Time to Title Has a Different Meaning in Corvette State Than in the Parishes of Louisiana

2 Hoard of Abandoned Chevrolet 3100 Trucks Discovered in the Woods, All for Sale

3 You Can Get a Finder’s Title in Florida, But Georgia Will Make Your Life a Mess

4 Ultra-Rare Mercedes-Benz 500 SEL AMG Comes Out of Storage After 27 Years, V8 Fires Up

5 Lost 1936 Bugatti 57SC “La Voiture Noire” Is Rediscovered Dwelling Virtual Plains