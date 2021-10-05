1970 Dodge Dart Swinger Was Left to Rot in the Woods, Still Has Matching-Numbers V8

The Dodge Dart came to be in 1960 as a full-size car. Mopar opted to shrink it to a midsize in 1962 and then turned it into a compact in 1963. The second shrinkage also saw the nameplate lose access to the brand's large-displacement engines until 1966, but Dodge had a change of heart when it introduced the fourth-gen version.
Previously only available with the rather tiny 273-cubic-inch (5.4-liter) V8, the Dart gained a handful of new mills, including the massive 440-cubic-inch (7.2-liter) RB and the legendary 426-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) Hemi. Yes, Dodge pushed the Dart into muscle car territory, alongside the Charger, Coronet, and Challenger.
This 1970 example comes straight from that era. It doesn't pack a Hemi or a 440 under the hood, but it's a Swinger model, one of the hottest trims offered from 1968 to 1972. Left to rot in the woods, the Bright Blue coupe is looking for a new home. One that will provide the TLC it needs to become road-worthy again.
The good news is that even though it spent quite a few years parked in a forested area, the muscle car appears to be in decent condition. With only a few rust spots on the body, a solid frame, and a complete interior, this Swinger needs a mild restoration to get back on its feet.
And there's more good news to talk about under the hood, where you'll find a numbers-matching, 340-cubic-inch (5.6-liter) V8 engine. While the fourth-gen Dart was also available with the mighty Hemi and the 440, these mills were offered in 1968 and 1969 only. In 1970, the 340 V8 was the top-performance engine in the lineup. In this exact Swinger 340 trim.
Sure, the 340 wasn't as powerful as the Hemi, but it did offer a healthy 275 horsepower and 340 pound-feet (461 Nm) of torque. The 727 TorqueFlite automatic is also of the matching-numbers variety, so the drivetrain is as original as they get. The V8 no longer runs, but the engine bay looks clean, and fixing the 340 could be a relatively easy job.
The car also sports many of its original Swinger goodies, including the twin hood scoop, the heavy-duty suspension, the rear end, and the Rallye instrument cluster. On the other hand, both the bumblebee stripe and vinyl top are gone. And even though the car was stripped off of its original chrome trim, hub caps, "Swinger" and "340" badges, and rear seats, they're all included in the sale.
All told, this Dart Swinger is only a few repairs and upgrades away from becoming a Concours-winning classic. If you want to put it back on the road again, it's being auctioned off by eBay seller "chrisbenson2015" as we speak. The bidding is at $13,700 with three days to go, but there's also a "reserve not met" status. Yup, Swingers don't come cheap nowadays.
This 1970 example comes straight from that era. It doesn't pack a Hemi or a 440 under the hood, but it's a Swinger model, one of the hottest trims offered from 1968 to 1972. Left to rot in the woods, the Bright Blue coupe is looking for a new home. One that will provide the TLC it needs to become road-worthy again.
The good news is that even though it spent quite a few years parked in a forested area, the muscle car appears to be in decent condition. With only a few rust spots on the body, a solid frame, and a complete interior, this Swinger needs a mild restoration to get back on its feet.
And there's more good news to talk about under the hood, where you'll find a numbers-matching, 340-cubic-inch (5.6-liter) V8 engine. While the fourth-gen Dart was also available with the mighty Hemi and the 440, these mills were offered in 1968 and 1969 only. In 1970, the 340 V8 was the top-performance engine in the lineup. In this exact Swinger 340 trim.
Sure, the 340 wasn't as powerful as the Hemi, but it did offer a healthy 275 horsepower and 340 pound-feet (461 Nm) of torque. The 727 TorqueFlite automatic is also of the matching-numbers variety, so the drivetrain is as original as they get. The V8 no longer runs, but the engine bay looks clean, and fixing the 340 could be a relatively easy job.
The car also sports many of its original Swinger goodies, including the twin hood scoop, the heavy-duty suspension, the rear end, and the Rallye instrument cluster. On the other hand, both the bumblebee stripe and vinyl top are gone. And even though the car was stripped off of its original chrome trim, hub caps, "Swinger" and "340" badges, and rear seats, they're all included in the sale.
All told, this Dart Swinger is only a few repairs and upgrades away from becoming a Concours-winning classic. If you want to put it back on the road again, it's being auctioned off by eBay seller "chrisbenson2015" as we speak. The bidding is at $13,700 with three days to go, but there's also a "reserve not met" status. Yup, Swingers don't come cheap nowadays.