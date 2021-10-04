Time to Title Has a Different Meaning in Corvette State Than in the Parishes of Louisiana

2 This Is How You Can Get an Abandoned Car, and Not Spend a Night in Jail for Stealing It

There are twelve states where you can't get a bonded title, and Kentucky is one of them, but the things may go way more south in Louisiana, in more ways than one.

While in other states police declare a car abandoned after 24 hours of sitting on the side of the road, the Kentucky government decided to try more relaxed laws. They will give three days for the owner to come and pick up their car from the side of the road or any other public place. After 72 hours, the police will ask an authorized towing company to remove the relic and take it to storage. But things won't stop there. The owner will be looked for and called to collect their vehicle. If that's not happening, the tow company can claim a title after following a specific procedure, and then sell it at a public auction. So, if you see an abandoned Pinto that fired up (pun intended) your childhood dreams, the best choice is to have the vehicle removed, and wait for the towing service to post it online for sale.







Another option to get the title for a vehicle abandoned on your property would be to file a declaration of judgment suit in your county. If you can prove that the previous owner left the car and can't find them to ask for papers, the court may declare the landlord as the vehicle's owner, since they had it on their property. Yet, that procedure is not advisable to be made by an individual without a legal advisor or a lawyer. Sometimes things can go from average to bad in a blink of an eye. So, be prepared to look for the previous title holder after getting a certified mail address from the police. Firstly, though, run a search for a stolen vehicle. It doesn't matter that you found a '60s car that sat there since the '80s. No counties for old cars

As you might know, Louisiana is one of few states without counties. Instead, it has parishes, and they are, well, counties, just named differently. With their Mardi Gras event, you'd expect the people from New Orleans to be more relaxed with the laws regarding abandoned cars. Yet, they are not. Suppose you find a car, motorcycle, or any other vehicle you want to title. In that case, you have to prove that it has been continuously in



There might be another way, by getting a Judgment of Ownership, but that should be the last resort. The OMV (Office of Motor Vehicles) might ask the applicant to make additional efforts to contact the previous known buyer by certified mail. If the car has a lien on it, it won't move an inch without a lien release. These things might be more manageable if the vehicle is worth less than $5,000. Just be aware that there might be a lot of taxes and penalties involved, especially if the vehicle's taxes were unpaid for the last decade or so.



Editor's note: The information in this article are not legal advice; for any requests regarding an abandoned vehicle, refer to local law enforcement agencies.