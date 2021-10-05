The French Connection: It's Been 50 Years Since They Filmed the 2nd Best Movie Chase Scene

Now working as a novelist, Hackman gave the New York Post one of his first interviews in years and spoke about the gritty William Friedkin classic film which stunned audiences in 1971."Filmmaking has always been risky — both physically and emotionally — but I do choose to consider that film a moment in a checkered career of hits and misses," Hackman said. "The film certainly helped me in my career, and I am grateful for that."As the hardcore New York police detective Jimmy "Popeye" Doyle, Hackman was the lynchpin of a film that instantly entered the hall of fame of cop dramas.Though the Doyle role was critical to the film, it was watching Hackman behind the wheel during the adrenaline rush of a car chase through Brooklyn on the trail of an assassin for a heroine dealing ring that provided the film with staying power.Director Friedkin somehow managed to shoot the thunderous chase sequence - with no official traffic control or for that matter much in the way of stunt choreography - which resulted in what I would call the second-best car chase scene in film history The French Connection was a huge success at the box office and at the Oscars, and it won Best Picture. The film was cased on real-life cops Eddie Egan and Sonny Grosso, and the action follows detectives Doyle (Hackman) and Buddy Russo (Roy Scheider) as they track down a massive heroin shipment. But it was the chase scene which closed the film that made it iconic.

During that scene, Doyle chases killer Pierre Nicoli on foot and then loses hiim as the assassin hops on an elevated train. Doyle then grabs a 1971 Le Mans and starts chasing the train, and he "drove it like he stole it.” Doyle sprints through traffic, crashes into several cars and a dumpster and nearly crushes a baby carriage. The bad guy commandeers the train and keeps it rolling until the automatic brakes causes the train to derail and crash into another train.



