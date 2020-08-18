This 1969 Dodge Dart Swinger Barn Find Was Last Driven in 1981, Looks Surprising

Part of the fourth-generation Dodge Dart, the ’69 model was offered with a total of five different body styles, including a 2-door convertible that was manufactured for just two years.
Needless to say, a car that’s been made for just 24 months isn’t necessarily easy to find these days, especially since it’s a 51-year-old model we’re talking about here, but the Dodge Dart Swinger posted on Craigslist a few hours ago comes to prove us wrong.
This Dart is essentially a barn find, with the owner explaining that the car was discovered two years ago in an old, dairy barn in Attica, New York.
What’s more interesting is that the last time it moved was in 1981, and yet, here’s the Dart looking surprisingly good, especially given that it’s been sitting for so long. However, the seller claims the car has been driven for just 12 years, with the odometer indicating 97,892 miles (157,541 km).
At one point, the Dart was supposed to be converted to a drag car, but the project was eventually abandoned for a reason that hasn’t been disclosed.
On the other hand, the Craigslist post reveals that the car comes with a rebuilt 340ci (5.6-liter) engine that uses only originally components exclusively.
“A local machine shop recently boiled and magnafluxed the block to ensure it is 100%. It also has the stock bore. I also have the original carburetor, radiator, jack, original fender tag, and build sheet,” the owner now selling the car explains.
As far we can tell from the photos included in the listing (and also embedded here), this Dodge Dart looks surprisingly good, with no sign of rust whatsoever. This is something that’s even hard to find these days, and of course, everything comes at a price.
This Dart can be yours today for $29,500, and you can check the car in person in Syracuse, New York.
