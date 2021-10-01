You Can Get a Finder’s Title in Florida, But Georgia Will Make Your Life a Mess

With so many floods and hurricanes crossing Florida, you shouldn't be surprised if you find a car in your yard after such an event, but there are slim chances the same will happen in Georgia, and, perhaps, that’s why the Georgians don't need such specific rules.
Most states are trying to get rid of the abandoned vehicles. Either they represent a risk for other drivers. If they are stopped on the side of the roads or litter the scenery, people want them out of sight. So while some governments grab and send them to the crushers, others allow their citizens to take cars into custody, and issue a title for them. Florida, the light way
While it might take longer than in Alaska and might cost you more, it might be easier than you think to title an abandoned car in Florida. Basically, there are several common-sense steps to follow. For short, if you find a relic that you crave, it can be yours if you try to track down the owner, but you can’t. Pay attention, though, because you have to do more than just ask neighbors if they know the owner.
If you still have no sign from the owner after all of the above, in 90 days you can proceed to getting a finder’s title through the Florida DMV. Keep all the records about how you tried to find the owner, since there will be some questions. Also, you will have to pay the towing and storage fees, so beware of that.
Worth mentioning is that if you find the vehicle on your property, then you can have a lien on that vehicle. You can claim it after at least 45 days if the lien remains unpaid, after you've tried to get in touch with the owner by the means described above.Title and no title in Georgia
In the Peach State, some cars don’t even need a title, especially those produced between 1963 and 1985, so most of the muscle car era is completely covered. Yet, you should check for that with local authorities since there are exceptions. Also, very important: Georgia will not issue a title for an abandoned vehicle on the base of a surety bond. Considering these, the only way to get a title there is by buying the car at an auction. But look for a local lawyer, they might find some other way.
There is a form, MV-603, which applies for several types of claiming an abandoned vehicle. But you must bear in mind that if a vehicle is on your property, you can’t just have it and call it a day. A towing company must take the vehicle, and they will put it up at an auction. Also, if the police take a vehicle into custody, they will arrange an auction where you’ll have to bid against other potential buyers.
And, remember, folks, even if you lost an auction in Marietta, GA, don’t spit on the windows. It’s not only disgusting; it’s illegal. But, at least, you can drive without shoes on.
