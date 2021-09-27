How to Legally Get Possession of Abandoned Vehicles in Alabama and Alaska

Sometimes we see a vehicle that looks abandoned on the side of the road or in the middle of nowhere and we might think that it could be a treasure in our garage. Yet that’s not always the case.
Most cars that now litter our yards, fields, or roads were someone’s joy long ago. Over time they started to break, suffer wear and tear, and pay the price of age and miles. At some point they ended up meaning nothing to their owners, and were left to rot in barns or fields. Usually, cars found on the side of a road just died there, some with an empty tank and others with a broken engine.
There are also many situations when these vehicles were abandoned by burglars or thieves. Regardless of the situation, drivers decide to leave these cars be, some of them even with the keys in the ignition. But abandoning a car is illegal, and there are consequences. Alabama abandoned vehicle policy
In Alabama, most vehicles left unattended on a public or private property might fall under the abandoned vehicles laws. If they're parked on the side of the roads, highways, private or public properties for more than 48 hours, cars are considered abandoned. Legally, the owner has to notify the Department of Revenue (DOR) within five days after the vehicle was noted as abandoned. Failure to do so may result the “in the forfeiture of all claims and liens for the vehicle’s garaging, parking, and storage prior to the time the vehicle is reported as unclaimed.”
Within five days after receiving the NMVTIS record, the entity must send a Notice of Possession to the registered owner, title owner, and lienholder of registered mail. If nothing happens, the DOR will post at least one announcement per week for two consecutive weeks in the county where the vehicle was registered, and will hold a public auction to sell the vehicle at least 35 days after the first publication date.
Those who bought a vehicle through that auction will get a bill of sale from the Unclaimed/Abandoned portal, which can be used to apply for an Alabama certificate title.Alaska, the humid state with light procedures
In Alaska, the moist air won’t only destroy a vehicle, but it can also “dissolve” the title for an abandoned vehicle. If the vehicle is stopped within 10 feet of the highway, on a public property, the state will take care of it. If it’s on a private property, then the vehicle might be claimed by the owner of that land. There is also a procedure and a few steps to follow, which include notifications sent to the owner of the title of the vehicle. If no one answers, then the State will sell the vehicle (if it was found on public properties).
Our next stop will be in Arizona, Arkansas and Colorado. Stay tuned!
