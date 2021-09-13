Remembering the Tucker 48, One of the Most Innovative Sedans Ever Built in the U.S.

After the end of the Second World War, the automotive market in the U.S. was beginning to show its first signs of recovery. However, Detroit’s biggest companies were in no hurry to release a new model which left the door open for smaller, independent manufacturers This is where we meet Preston Tucker, the visionary figure behind the legendary sedan that bore his name. The man who had spent a huge chunk of his professional career working in the automotive industry decided it would be the perfect time to introduce his masterpiece to the world.The first design debuted in Science Illustrated magazine in December 1946 and showcased a futuristic version of the car along with a photo of a scale model titled "Torpedo on Wheels". It was actually called Tucker Torpedo, but to avoid reminding people of the war, it was ultimately renamed after the model year that was targeted for its release.

That month, famed stylist Alex Tremulis was hired and given six days to come up with a production-worthy design. Tremulis achieved the impossible and just three months later, in the spring of 1947, Tucker commissioned a couple of full-page advertisements in many important newspapers announcing, “the car of tomorrow”.