This Shield Claims It Can Protect Windshields from Hailstones the Size of Golf Balls

More on this:

1 Jeep Launches Gorilla Glass Windshields, We’re Waiting for the Scratch Tests

2 Someone Has Created a Wiper That Makes the Windshield Water Repellent

3 Oh, Boy: Apple Plans to Bring the Infamous iPhone Notch to Car Windshields

4 Apple Invents a Windshield That Can Warn You About Cracks

5 This Must Be the Easiest Way to Clean a Windshield Like a Pro