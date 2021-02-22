2021 Tab 400 Teardrop Trailer Is Mindfully Filled With the Amenities of Home

5 Ultra-Rare 1991 GMC Syclone With 78,500 Miles Could Be a Steal at Just $25,500

4 293-Miles-Old 1950 GMC 3100 Is One of the Youngest Old-Timers on the Market

1 If There Is Such a Thing as Custom Rust, This Truck Has It

1957 GMC Green Giant Is a Former Army Truck, Still Has All the Original Steel

Yes, we know, half-ton pickup trucks, customized or not, are the undeniable stars of the pre-owned market. But one cannot deny the appeal more specialized machines from the truck species can have when properly maintained or customized. 15 photos



The



It was rescued at one point, and 17 years ago it was subject to restoration work that was all about preserving the hauler as close to the original as possible. Apparently, the project was successful, as several awards came the truck’s way over the years.



The tractor head, nicknamed Green Giant, is now up for grabs, going for the not-for-the-weak-of-heart sum of $71,000. It comes to the world in green over black attire, all the original steel still in place, and geared-up to pull behind it whatever the new owner sees fit.



It does so with the power of what is described as a numbers matching 503ci (8.2-liter) engine of undisclosed power, tied to a 5-speed manual. The odometer on the thing shows 88,000 miles (142,000 km), but those are undocumented. Throughout February, as part of our Truck Month coverage, we’ve brought you a flood of half-tons in various shapes and sizes, but also a decent amount of tow trucks, army trucks, trucks that you’d have a hard time taking out for a night in the city, but still look damn great in a collection or some show.The GMC we have here is at the very top of the list of such machines. Titled as a GMC 630, it is part of the truck family the carmaker has been producing back in the 1950s for the U.S. Army. We have no record of where it served or for how long, but the dealer currently selling it in Detroit, Gateway Classic Cars , says it was in service with the American military that decade, and later ended up in the parking lot of a community college somewhere.It was rescued at one point, and 17 years ago it was subject to restoration work that was all about preserving the hauler as close to the original as possible. Apparently, the project was successful, as several awards came the truck’s way over the years.The tractor head, nicknamed Green Giant, is now up for grabs, going for the not-for-the-weak-of-heart sum of $71,000. It comes to the world in green over black attire, all the original steel still in place, and geared-up to pull behind it whatever the new owner sees fit.It does so with the power of what is described as a numbers matching 503ci (8.2-liter) engine of undisclosed power, tied to a 5-speed manual. The odometer on the thing shows 88,000 miles (142,000 km), but those are undocumented.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.