293-Miles-Old 1950 GMC 3100 Is One of the Youngest Old-Timers on the Market

Born more than seven decades ago, the GMC New Design line of trucks (the brand's version of what Chevrolet called Advance-Design) is still around in one form or another, as it is one of the favorite platforms of custom shops across America. And for a good reason, as they blend the beautiful lines of post-war trucks with the capability of holding the most modern of powertrains.
Even if they’re not as widespread as their Chevrolet counterparts, GMC’s old-timers can shine just as bright when getting into the right hands. And this is what this GMC 3100 from 1950 seems to have done recently.
Fresh out in the open – the odometer of the truck reads just 293 miles (471 km), making it one of the youngest out on the open market – the 3100 shines as well, in incredible red paint, on the lot of a dealer called Shelton Classics, waiting for a buyer to come along, willing to pay $49,995 for it.
What does it offer for that much? Well, a show-quality package, if you ask us, pairing the bulky yet beautiful body of the stock truck with fiberglass bumpers and metal fenders, running boards, and tailgate. Inside, we get new everything, from the bucket seats to the console and headliner.
The whole thing rides on staggered 18- and 20-inch wheels that get their spin from a 350ci (5.7-liter) engine run through a 4-speed automatic transmission. We are not provided with the performance figures for this powerplant.
The modifications made to this truck did not stop and the visual impact or performance prowess. We’re told the machine's frame was completely boxed and upgraded to run an independent front suspension, while the body rests on drop spindles and tubular control arms.
The 3100 also got disk brakes on all four wheels, power steering, and a Ford 8.8 rear end with 4.10 gears.
Fresh out in the open – the odometer of the truck reads just 293 miles (471 km), making it one of the youngest out on the open market – the 3100 shines as well, in incredible red paint, on the lot of a dealer called Shelton Classics, waiting for a buyer to come along, willing to pay $49,995 for it.
What does it offer for that much? Well, a show-quality package, if you ask us, pairing the bulky yet beautiful body of the stock truck with fiberglass bumpers and metal fenders, running boards, and tailgate. Inside, we get new everything, from the bucket seats to the console and headliner.
The whole thing rides on staggered 18- and 20-inch wheels that get their spin from a 350ci (5.7-liter) engine run through a 4-speed automatic transmission. We are not provided with the performance figures for this powerplant.
The modifications made to this truck did not stop and the visual impact or performance prowess. We’re told the machine's frame was completely boxed and upgraded to run an independent front suspension, while the body rests on drop spindles and tubular control arms.
The 3100 also got disk brakes on all four wheels, power steering, and a Ford 8.8 rear end with 4.10 gears.