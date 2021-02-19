If There Is Such a Thing as Custom Rust, This Truck Has It

In today’s car world, there’s virtually nothing that can’t be customized. For the ones willing to invest a lot of money and time, that means finding the fanciest and mightiest of parts, coupled with shiny-blingy looks. For others, it means relying on what nature and time have to offer.
And when it comes to metal and vehicles, there’s plenty of rust on nature’s menu. So much of it, in fact, that people have begun seeing it as being noble, kind of like they do with the Penicillium mold that goes into blue cheese.
The guys responsible for this here truck have gone overboard when it came to rust. With a little help from the builders, a not-so-thin film of the substance wraps around the entirety of the cabin, extends happily on the bed in the back, and has even made its way to the grille, bumper and headlights.
Since placing all that rust inside the cabin would have proved to be a tad trickier task, given the many non-metal materials used in there, the unnamed shop managed to keep pace with the exterior design by incorporating a lot of brown materials.
The truck is titled a 1955 GMC DW950 and it rides on the chassis of a Kodiak. Power comes from a 6.6-liter Duramax engine handled by means of an Allison automatic transmission.
Custom work did not stop at providing a killer look for the machine. The truck has been gifted with things like dual fuel tanks, USB ports, and restored factory air conditioning.
The truck is listed for sale as part of the Barrett-Jackson auction in Scottsdale, Arizona in March, but bids can be placed online too. It goes with no reserve, and the promise that it can get to spin its 22-inch wheels as a daily driver for whoever gets their hands on it.
