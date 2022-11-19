1969 Porsche 911T With a Smiling Driver Can Make Anyone's Day

When you're out on the motorway you can be in for pleasant surprises, not just annoying drivers. That's what happened to one Reddit user who had an unusual encounter with a classic car - a 1969 Porsche 911T in as good a condition as the day it left the factory 53 years ago. This car looks immaculate.
The beauty of the situation comes precisely from the simplicity and naturalness with which it happened. A driver saw the classic car, pulled out his phone, and filmed the moment he drove past it. We don't know where this happened (Europe somewhere) but it is certain one car has the steering wheel on the right, whereas the Porsche on the left.
The Porsche 911 is one of the most famous cars in history, as evidenced by its fifth place in the announced Car of the Century rankings, and is considered the most famous sports car. It has every right to this ranking, as in over 59 years of series production, it has won rallies, the European Touring Car Championship, and, most importantly, various sports car championships almost all over the world. Even the old 911 versions continue to attract attention on the street today.
Back to the car in the video, we have a Porsche 911T, the "T" indicating that it is a "Touring" model. This letter helps to differentiate it from its siblings in the Porsche range: the 911S, 911L, 911E, and 911 Targa. Being a 1969 car, this 911 T most likely benefits from the 2.0-liter engine.
For the 1969 model year, the Porsche 911T was powered by the Weber 2.0-liter 110 ps powerplant. As with the other variants, the 1969 models, including the 911T, were the first to take on a longer wheelbase chassis. It measured 89.4 inches (increased by 2.4 inches). The new modifications greatly improved handling, along with flared wheel arches to accommodate larger tires. In 1970 the engine was replaced with the 2.2 liter unit.
Those interested in pricing should be aware that such a collectible can start at $67,000, while very well-maintained examples can even cost around $120,000.
The Porsche 911 is one of the most famous cars in history, as evidenced by its fifth place in the announced Car of the Century rankings, and is considered the most famous sports car. It has every right to this ranking, as in over 59 years of series production, it has won rallies, the European Touring Car Championship, and, most importantly, various sports car championships almost all over the world. Even the old 911 versions continue to attract attention on the street today.
Back to the car in the video, we have a Porsche 911T, the "T" indicating that it is a "Touring" model. This letter helps to differentiate it from its siblings in the Porsche range: the 911S, 911L, 911E, and 911 Targa. Being a 1969 car, this 911 T most likely benefits from the 2.0-liter engine.
For the 1969 model year, the Porsche 911T was powered by the Weber 2.0-liter 110 ps powerplant. As with the other variants, the 1969 models, including the 911T, were the first to take on a longer wheelbase chassis. It measured 89.4 inches (increased by 2.4 inches). The new modifications greatly improved handling, along with flared wheel arches to accommodate larger tires. In 1970 the engine was replaced with the 2.2 liter unit.
Those interested in pricing should be aware that such a collectible can start at $67,000, while very well-maintained examples can even cost around $120,000.