1969 Pontiac GTO Rotting Away on a Private Property, the High Price Will Kill It

1969 was indeed a pretty big year for the Pontiac GTO, not only because of all the improvements that it received, both in terms of styling and as far as the engine lineup goes, but also thanks to the debut of the famous Judge, which has become a model so many collectors are drooling over.
The GTO that we have here, however, is a regular convertible that someone left to rot on a private property and as you can easily tell by simply checking out the photos here, it really doesn’t come in the best shape.
Obviously, the rust is a major concern, especially for a car that’s been likely sitting for years, though eBay seller ra926311 claims the floors and the frame are both in a good condition.
Of course, a thorough in-person inspection is definitely recommended to determine the condition of the car more accurately, especially because there’s a chance some important parts are missing.
The good news is the original build sheet is still around, and the GTO is good to go with front and rear seats, the windows and several other parts. The bad news is the engine and the transmission are both missing, though if you want to see the glass full, this should theoretically make the car a little bit more affordable for anyone looking for a restomod.
That’s only in theory though, as in practice, this GTO is actually pretty expensive, with the seller expecting to get at least $10,000 for the car. This is the starting price for the eBay auction, with the Buy It Now value set at $12,700.
Without a doubt, the pricing is way too optimistic, especially given the condition of the car and the lack of both an engine and a transmission. It’ll be interesting to see if someone ends up offering that much, though there’s a chance the high price ends up doing more harm than good to a car that needs to be saved as soon as possible.
