Dolby Promises to Turn Every Car Into a Small Concert Hall

This is where Dolby Laboratories believes the company could play a very important role. Dolby has recently joined forces with Cinemo for a partnership whose purpose is to make it easier for carmakers to integrate the Dolby Car Experience and therefore improve the quality of the music onboard.If you’ve never heard of Cinemo, this company is focused on developing infotainment solutions and some of its most famous customers include Honda and Bugatti. A series of Chrysler models also come equipped with Cinemo products.Cinemo and Dolby believe that by working together, they could bring the quality that Dolby Atmos has already become famous for to more car models out there, especially as the demand for a more immersive audio experience is pretty strong right now.This makes sense, actually. With the driving trends returning to normal after the massive drop recorded last year, when the planet started the fight with an enemy it’s yet to defeat, people across the world are once again driving more, spending more time behind the wheel, typically for their daily commutes.This is why providing them with high-quality audio could eventually pay off, though it remains to be seen if Dolby and Cinemo end up bringing Dolby Atmos to a significant number of cars out there.For the time being, however, the new-gen technology is slowly, but surely becoming an essential part of the driving experience.Meanwhile the arrival of tech companies themselves in the automotive market is just a matter of time right now, especially as giants like Apple and Xiaomi are currently working on their own EVs that would obviously set new standards in terms of software and services behind the wheel.