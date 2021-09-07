5 1976 Pontiac Grand Prix Puts on 26-Inch Wheels and Gold Paint, Wants to Be a Donk

4 Highly Optioned 1967 Pontiac GTO Survived the Test of Time, Needs a Second Chance

3 1969 Pontiac GTO Judge Saved from a Junkyard, Now Sitting Alone in a Barn

2 Barn Find 1966 Pontiac GTO Hopes to Get Back on the Road After Over 30 Years

1 1969 Pontiac GTO Barn Find Is as Original as It Gets, Needs Just a Little TLC

All-Original 1967 Pontiac GTO Parked for 45 Years in a Storage Unit, Engine in a Coma

Despite launching as the last year of the first generation, the 1967 GTO still introduced a series of very important changes, including on the mechanical front where the Tri-Power option was officially dropped and replaced by single-carburetor versions. 20 photos



With a little over 81,700 units sold this year, the 1967 GTO was less successful than its predecessor, with shipments therefore declining from nearly 97,000 cars in 1966.



But this doesn’t necessarily mean the 1967 GTO was no longer a head turner, and the example that we have here is just the living proof in this regard.



This GTO is pretty much the closest you can get to the model that was built by Pontiac 54 years ago, as everything outside, inside, and under the hood is still fully original. The car spent more than four decades in a storage unit after the owner parked it and left to serve the country, so it goes without saying the



But it’s not a rust bucket either, and at a quick inspection based on the photos shared by eBay seller



The engine is the aforementioned 400 with 360 horsepower, so this GTO came with the most powerful V8 available for the model year 1967.



Other than that, everything looks to be in pretty good shape, and this is the reason the car has received so much love online. No less than 56 bids have already been sent since the auction went live, with the top offer right now surpassing the $30,000 threshold. The engines powering the GTO were upgraded from 389 cubic inches (6.4 liters) to 400 cubic inches (6.6 liters), this time with three power configurations ranging in between 265 and 360 horsepower.With a little over 81,700 units sold this year, the 1967 GTO was less successful than its predecessor, with shipments therefore declining from nearly 97,000 cars in 1966.But this doesn’t necessarily mean the 1967 GTO was no longer a head turner, and the example that we have here is just the living proof in this regard.This GTO is pretty much the closest you can get to the model that was built by Pontiac 54 years ago, as everything outside, inside, and under the hood is still fully original. The car spent more than four decades in a storage unit after the owner parked it and left to serve the country, so it goes without saying the Pontiac doesn’t necessarily come in a mint condition.But it’s not a rust bucket either, and at a quick inspection based on the photos shared by eBay seller ocjayhawk-1 , the car looks to be in a condition allowing for a pretty easy restoration. Except for the engine, that is, as the V8 under the hood is seized after all these years in storage.The engine is the aforementioned 400 with 360 horsepower, so this GTO came with the most powerful V8 available for the model year 1967.Other than that, everything looks to be in pretty good shape, and this is the reason the car has received so much love online. No less than 56 bids have already been sent since the auction went live, with the top offer right now surpassing the $30,000 threshold.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.