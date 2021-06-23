1969 Ford Mustang Boss 429 Needed a Larger Engine, Now Flexes 815 HP

In 1969, Ford had to deal with the Mopar HEMI engine in NASCAR, so it decided to give its Mustang a thorough massage. And this is how the Boss 429, with its 7.0L big-block V8, was born as a road homologation. Well, in case you know somebody who might feel the pony could do with some extra displacement, you might want to show the aficionado this example gifted with a generous stroker kit by Classic Recreations.
Despite the Mustang going through two revisions that made it larger by 1969, its engine bay was still not larger enough to accommodate the monster of an engine that is the 429. As such, the engine bay was modified, with no room left for the air conditioning unit—the battery was relocated to the trunk while the nose-heavy nature of the vehicle saw the Ford Mustang receive a rear sway bar for the first time, which addressed the handling on the track.
However, as mentioned in the intro, this isn't one of the 859 units the Blue Oval built for the '69 model year. Instead, Classic Recreations has secured a license to revive some of Ford's most celebrated 'Stangs. And this appears to be the Mustang Boss 429 that the Oklahoma-based specialist introduced at the 2018 SEMA show as a turnkey solution.
The original's factory spec involved a 375-hp output, albeit with owners pushing that higher without too much effort. Well, this fresh model sports a stroker kit that takes the displacement to 514 ci (8.4L) and modern fuel injection and engine management, which brings the muscle number to a whopping 815 hp.
And you can be in total control thanks to a six-speed manual gearbox working with a Centerforce DYAD clutch.
You can also enjoy the machine through the twisties, not least thanks to its modern suspension, which involves a four-link rear setup, along with front tubular upper and lower control arms. And, if you peek through those custom 18-inch wheels, you'll notice Wilwood Brakes hardware.
The Boss 429 is currently listed by Prestige Imports in Miami. With a price of $469,950, this Classic Recreations build demands proper finances. Still, if this is indeed the vehicle we expect it to be, it means the machine hasn't racked too many miles since its introduction on the custom scene, with the odometer showing just 889 miles (1,430 km).
