1969 Chevrolet C10 Looks Rusty, Hides Modern LS V8 Under the Hood

Although it's not as iconic as its Ford F-Series counterpart, the second-generation Chevrolet C10 is one of the cool square trucks of the 1960s. An expensive collectible in the right configuration, but also a solid platform for a high-revving restomod. 13 photos



This 1969 C10 is a good example of how you can turn a mundane truck into a sleeper . It may look rusty on the outside, but it went through a thorough restoration process. The owner opted for a patina finish, hence the barn find look, especially above the waistline.Take a closer look and you'll notice the perfect chrome on the front grille and bumper, as well as the modern multi-spoke rims wrapped in low-profile tires. But it's what's under that makes this old truck special. It's 50-year-old engine has been replaced by a modern 5.3-liter LS V-8, paired to a 4L60E automatic transmission. Chevy offered the 5.3-liter V8 in a variety of trucks in the 2000s, while the transmission was used in later-generation C/K and S-10 trucks through the 1990s and 2000s. The owner doesn't say how powerful the LS is, but the 5.3-liter versions were rated at around 300 horsepower in production models.That's not a lot more than some range-topping variants of the second-gen C10, but it comes with bulletproof reliability and provides easy access to parts and upgrades. The transmission has been rebuilt recently. The truck rides on lowered springs and features a Magnaflow exhaust system.The restored interior features red upholstery that pairs well with the green surfaces and the wood trim on the instrument panel. There's patina inside the cabin too, especially on the upper doors panels and the dashboard. Other upgrades include disc brakes, power steering, and air conditioning.The truck is being auctioned off on eBay with eight hours to go as of this writing. The bidding is at $25,000 right now, but reserve hasn't been met. There's a buy it now option for $29,500. For reference, restored and mint-condition C10 trucks from the era range from $25,000 to $50,000, while clean restomods can fetch more than $60,000.

