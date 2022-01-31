1968 Porsche 907 Is an Old-School Legend, Costs a Fortune

At what point can you consider yourself a Porsche connoisseur? If you can name all the models ever built by the Stuttgart giant, will that suffice? Are you required to have previously owned one of their vehicles? Or would you require hands-on experience with their race cars? Going that far is already going to narrow down the list, especially when we're talking about multi-million dollar machines.
It was just recently that a new record was set by a Porsche: the most expensive Carrera GT was sold at an auction for $2 million. But of course, that's not the most expensive Porsche ever. A brand new 935 will set you back as much as $3.5 million. But in 2016, a 917/30 Can-Am Spyder fetched an impressive $4.4 million. If that still doesn't sound expensive, you should start looking at the 1998 Porsche 911 GT1 Strassenversion. In 2017, someone paid $5.6 million for such a machine.
A 1982 Porsche 956 was sold at Pebble Beach in 2015 for just over $10 million. That's about $4-million shy of what a 917K sold for a few years ago. But today we're going to talk about something that's slightly less expensive than that. This car hasn't been auctioned off yet. Artcurial Motorcars in France will be giving someone the chance to buy this spectacular 1968 Porsche 907 on the 18th of March. The auction will be held in Paris, and it is estimated that this car will bring in something between $4.4 million to $6.7 million.
So it's not going to be the most expensive Porsche of all time, but it will certainly make its way onto the list. Of course, as this is a competition car, you won't be able to drive it down the road. Just 21 of these cars were ever built: part long-tail version and part short-tail ones. This particular vehicle is chassis 031, fitted with engine number 022. It's the last but final 907 to be built, and it's the short-tail kind. You won't be seeing too many of these around, as some were later converted to the 908 specs.
While you may not be impressed by the 270-horsepower 8-cylinder engine, you might be surprised to hear that this car only weighs 1,323 lbs (600 kg). Technically, this car should be capable of going as fast as 190 mph (305 kph) if you've got what it takes to push it that far. As you would expect, a car that's more than 50 years old has quite the history behind it, including some impressive racing results.
After all, how many people do you know that own a car which was used at a Nürburgring 1000 Km (621 miles) race? Owning this car must feel like owning the automotive version of the Holy Grail, but it sure deserves to be driven, not stored in a garage!
